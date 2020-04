Less than a minute

The Kentucky Department for Public Health announced Thursday 138 new cases and seven new deaths related to COVID-19. As of April 16, there are 2,429 confirmed cases in the state.

The number of deaths has reached 129 in the state.

Overall, the department has tested 29,747 people.

For the full data report in Kentucky, click here.

