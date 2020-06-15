COVID-19 Kentucky: 12,647 Statewide Cases, 505 Statewide Deaths

Less than a minute

Kentucky reported 12,647 statewide coronavirus cases and 505 statewide deaths.

Monday’s update includes 120 new cases and five new deaths.

The deaths reported Monday include an 83-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 47-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 61-year-old woman from Logan County; and two women, ages 82 and 85, from Warren County.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,363 positive cases in the county, and 176 deaths.

So far, 325,065 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

