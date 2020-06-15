CoronavirusKentucky
COVID-19 Kentucky: 12,647 Statewide Cases, 505 Statewide Deaths
Kentucky reported 12,647 statewide coronavirus cases and 505 statewide deaths.
Monday’s update includes 120 new cases and five new deaths.
The deaths reported Monday include an 83-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 47-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 61-year-old woman from Logan County; and two women, ages 82 and 85, from Warren County.
A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,363 positive cases in the county, and 176 deaths.
So far, 325,065 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
