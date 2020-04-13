COVID-19 Indiana: 7 New Deaths Reported, 331 New Cases

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as of Monday, April 13, the number of coronavirus cases in the state of Indiana is over 8,000 with seven new deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases has increased by 331, bringing the case total to 8,236.

A total of 350 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

Marion County had the newest cases, at 129. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Hamilton Co. with 11, Hendricks Co. with 16, Johnson Co. with 11 and Lake Co. with 54. The Lake Co. totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

To date, 44,539 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 42,489 on Sunday.

The complete list of counties with cases is included, click here.

