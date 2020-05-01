COVID-19 Indiana: 18,360 Total Cases, 1,062 Total Deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday, May 1 announced 525 new cases of COVID-19, including 55 additional deaths.

According to ISDH, a large portion of the state’s positive cases is listed in Marion County, with 5,754 positive cases and 339 total deaths.

Other counties with more than 10 new case were:

Allen Co. (31)

Bartholomew Co. (11)

Cass Co. (50)

Clark Co. (24)

Dearborn Co. (13)

Greene Co. (34)

Hamilton Co. (42)

Hendricks Co. (35)

Jackson Co. (20)

Johnson Co. (15)

Lake Co. (81)

Montgomery Co. (21)

Orange Co. (25)

Shelby Co. (12)

St. Joseph (11)

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Currently, ISPH is reporting a total of 18,360 positive COVID-19 cases, including 1,062 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Overall, ISDH has tested 99,639 Hoosiers statewide. For the latest coronavirus data in Indiana, click here

