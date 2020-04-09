COVID-19 Illinois: Number of Cases Increase to 16,422; Death Toll Now at 528

Less than a minute

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the case total to 16,422.

In addition, there have been 66 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 462.

The department has tested 80,857 people statewide.

Total reported cases from counties in the 44News viewing area as of April 8:

Saline: 3

Gallatin: 1

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 0

