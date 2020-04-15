CoronavirusIllinois

COVID-19 Illinois: 80 New Deaths and 1,346 Additional Cases Reported

Tyrone Morris 3 mins ago
Less than a minute

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.  The state has 1,346 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 24,593.

The state also reports 80 news deaths, bringing the death toll to 948.

Overall, the department has tested 116,929 people.

Total reported cases from counties in the 44News viewing area as of April 15:

  • Saline: 3
  • Gallatin: 2
  • Wabash: 2
  • Wayne: 0

For the full data report, click here.

Related content:

COVID-19 Illinois: 1,222 New Cases Confirmed; 74 New Deaths

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close