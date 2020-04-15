COVID-19 Illinois: 80 New Deaths and 1,346 Additional Cases Reported

Less than a minute

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. The state has 1,346 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 24,593.

The state also reports 80 news deaths, bringing the death toll to 948.

Overall, the department has tested 116,929 people.

Total reported cases from counties in the 44News viewing area as of April 15:

Saline: 3

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 2

Wayne: 0

For the full data report, click here.

