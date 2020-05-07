COVID-19 Illinois: 70,873 Total Cases, 3,111 Total Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday, May 7 announced 2,641 new cases of COVID-19, including 138 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 70,873 cases, including 3,111 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The health department says a large portion of Illinois’ positive cases is listed in Cook County, with 19,900 positive cases and 926 deaths.

A total of 17,783 patients were processed by IDPH laboratories bringing the total test performed to 379,043.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 7: Saline: 4

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 2

