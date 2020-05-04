COVID-19 Illinois: 63,840 Total Cases, 2,662 Total Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday, May 4 announced 2,341 new cases of COVID-19, including 46 additional deaths.

According to IDPH, a large portion of Illinois’ positive cases is listed in Cook County, with 17,910 positive cases and 781 deaths

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 63,840 cases, including 2,662 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 4:

Saline: 4

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 2

