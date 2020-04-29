COVID-19 Illinois: 50,355 Total Cases, 2,215 Total Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, April 29 announced 2,253 new cases of COVID-19, including 92 additional deaths.

According to IDPH, a large portion of Illinois’ positive cases is listed in Cook County, with 14,467 positive cases and 665 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 50,355 cases, including 2,215 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, the state department performed 14,478 tests for a total of 256,667.

