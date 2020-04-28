COVID-19 Illinois: 48,102 Total Cases, 2,125 Total Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday 2,219 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 144 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 48,102 cases, including 2,125 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of April 28:

Saline: 3

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 2

Overall, the health department has tested a total of 242,189 Illinoisans.

