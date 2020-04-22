COVID-19 Illinois: 35,108 Total Cases, 1,565 Total Deaths

Less than a minute

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,049 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday’s report. That brings the state total to 35,108.

The health department reported an additional 98 deaths, putting the death toll at 1,565.

Total reported cases from counties in the 44News viewing area as of April 22:

Saline: 3

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 2

Wayne: 1

Overall, the health department has tested a total of 164,346 people statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

