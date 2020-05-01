COVID-19 Illinois: 3,137 New Cases, 105 Additional Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, May 1 announced 3,137 new cases of COVID-19, including 105 additional deaths.

According to IDPH, a large portion of Illinois’ positive cases is listed in Cook County, with 15,950 positive cases and 728 deaths

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 56,055 cases, including 2,457 deaths statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Overall, the state department has tested 14,821 people in the past 24 hours.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 1:

Saline: 3

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 2

Related content:

COVID-19 Illinois: 50,355 Total Cases, 2,215 Total Deaths

Comments

comments