COVID-19 Illinois: 2,887 New Cases, 130 New Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, May 8 announced 2,887 new cases of COVID-19, including 130 additional deaths.

Pope County is now reporting a case of COVID-19. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 73,760 cases, including 3,241 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The health department says a large portion of Illinois’ positive cases is listed in Cook County, with 20,701 positive cases and 949 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 20,671 specimens for a total of 399,714.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 8: Saline: 4

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 2

