COVID-19 Illinois: 2,294 New Cases, 59 New Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday 2,294 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 additional deaths.

At this time, there are 96,485 cases and 4,234 deaths statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

A total of 21,297 patients were processed by IDPH laboratories bringing the total test performed to 603,241.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 18:

Saline: 6

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 9

For the full coronavirus data in Illinois click here.

