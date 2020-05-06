COVID-19 Illinois: 2,270 New Cases Reported, 136 Additional Deaths
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, May 6 announced 2,270 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 136 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 68,232 cases, including 2,974 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The health department says a large portion of Illinois’ positive cases is listed in Cook County, with 19,249 positive cases and 892 deaths.
A total of 14,974 patients were processed by IDPH laboratories bringing the total test performed to 361,260.
Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 6:
- Saline: 4
- Gallatin: 2
- Wabash: 1
- Wayne: 2
