COVID-19 Illinois: 22,025 Positive Cases, Death Toll Now at 794

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports new coronavirus cases and new deaths.

As of April 13, the number of positive coronavirus cases has reached 22,025.

The number of deaths related to the virus reached 794.

The department has tested 105,768 people statewide.

Total reported cases from counties in the 44News viewing area as of April 13:

Saline: 3

Gallatin: 1

Wabash: 2

Wayne: 0

For the full data report, click here.



