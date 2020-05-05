COVID-19 Illinois: 2,122 New Cases, 176 New Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday, May 5 reported 2,122 new cases of COVID-19, including 176 additional deaths.

According to IDPH, a large portion of Illinois’ positive cases is listed in Cook County, with 18,617 positive cases and 854 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 65,962 cases, including 2,838 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 5:

Saline: 4

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 2

Related content:

COVID-19 Illinois: 63,840 Total Cases, 2,662 Total Deaths

COVID-19 Illinois: 3,137 New Cases, 105 Additional Deaths

Comments

comments