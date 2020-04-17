COVID-19 Illinois: 1,842 New Cases and 62 New Deaths Reported

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday 1,842 new coronavirus cases and 62 additional deaths, bringing the case total to 27,575 with 1,134 deaths.

Overall, the department has tested 130,163 people.

Thursday, Wayne County reported its first coronavirus case. Health officials say the patient is at home self-isolating,

Saline: 3

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 2

Wayne: 1

