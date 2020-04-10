COVID-19 Illinois: 1,465 New Cases Reported; Death Toll Now at 596

Less than a minute

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 1,465 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the case total to 17,887.

In addition, there have been 134 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 596.

The department has tested 87,527 people statewide.

Total reported cases from counties in the 44News viewing area as of April 10:

Saline: 3

Gallatin: 1

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 0

