COVID-19 Illinois: 1,266 New Cases, 54 New Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday, May 11 announced 1,266 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 54 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 79,007 cases, including 3,459 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The health department says a large portion of Illinois’ positive cases is listed in Cook County, with 22,054 positive cases and 985 deaths.

A total of 12,441 patients were processed by IDPH laboratories bringing the total test performed to 442,425.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 8:

Saline: 5

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 2

