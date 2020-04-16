COVID-19 Illinois: 124 New Deaths, 1,140 New Cases Announced Thursday

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday 1,140 new coronavirus cases and 124 additional deaths, bringing the case total to 25,733 with 1,072 deaths.

Overall, the department has tested 122,589 people.

Total reported cases from counties in the 44News viewing area as of April 16:

Saline: 3

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 2

Wayne: 0

For the full data report, click here.

Related content:

Comments

comments