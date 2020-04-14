COVID-19 Illinois: 1,222 New Cases Confirmed; 74 New Deaths

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. The state has 1,222 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 23,247.

The state also reports 74 news deaths, bringing the death toll to 868.

Overall, the department has tested 110,616 people.

Total reported cases from counties in the 44News viewing area as of April 14:

Saline: 3

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 2

Wayne: 0

For the full data report, click here.

Related content:

Comments

comments