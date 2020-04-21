COVID-19 Illinois: 119 New Deaths and 1,551 New Cases Reported

Less than a minute

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday 1,551 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Additionally, 119 more people have died as a result of the virus.

IDPH reports the state total has reached 33,059 with the death toll reaching 1,468.

Total reported cases from counties in the 44News viewing area as of April 21:

Saline: 3

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 2

Wayne: 1

Overall, the health department has tested a total of 154,997 people statewide.

