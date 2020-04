Less than a minute

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday 1,151 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 additional deaths, bringing the state’s total to 31,508 with 1,349 deaths.

Overall, the health department has tested a total of 148,358 people statewide.

