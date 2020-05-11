COVID-19 Hotspot Concerns Residents

A new health department map brings a concerning discovery to light the Evansville’s Southeast side seems to be a hotspot for coronavirus cases.

“It kind of worries me especially since they are starting to open things,” says Phyllis Carey, who lives in the area.

Out of Vanderburgh County’s nine zip codes, 47714 has the most confirmed cases. It also has the highest population of the zip codes included.

According to the data, nearly 100 residents came in close contact with the coronavirus. At least 30 people living in this part of town haved tested positive for COVID-19.

Evansville City Councilman Ron Beane lives in the area.

“Just to say that we have the most, doesn’t mean we have the most per capita,” says Councilman Beane. Population density could be the issue. While 47714 is the most populated, it’s the third smallest zip code geographically. “If you live in a situation where there are six people living in an apartment instead of two. Obviously, you are around more people.”

The Southeast side of Evansville has one of the lowest median income averages in the county, but Councilman Beane says money doesn’t protect you from a virus, it’s your habits and lifestyle that do. Many low-income jobs require contact with other people.

“That would give you a higher risk,” says Beane.

Now that more people are going back to work as the economy opens back up, some 47714 residents are on high alert.

“When I come to the store, I see a lot of people that come in without the mask,” says Carey, a Southeast side resident. This is a frightening realization since it can be hard to practice social distancing in grocery store isles. “I know the mask doesn’t protect you, but it protects the other people if you would cough.”

If you do feel healthy, it’s still advised you to wear a mask and wash your hands frequently.

“Even as things start to open back up, you have to do things to protect yourself because the disease is not gone,” says Beane.

Comments

comments