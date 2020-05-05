Coronavirus

COVID-19: Drive-Thru Testing Site in Pikeville Opens

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
Less than a minute
Photo: MGN

Pikeville, Kentucky will serve as a new drive-thru testing site for COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

The testing is being conducted Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pikeville Medical Center, 172 S. Mayo Trail in Pikeville. The site can conduct 70 tests daily and filled all of those slots today.

The testing site is part of a partnership with the Pike County Health Department, Gravity Labs, and Pikeville Medical Center.

For more information on testing locations and how to sign up click here.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close