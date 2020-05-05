COVID-19: Drive-Thru Testing Site in Pikeville Opens

Pikeville, Kentucky will serve as a new drive-thru testing site for COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

The testing is being conducted Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pikeville Medical Center, 172 S. Mayo Trail in Pikeville. The site can conduct 70 tests daily and filled all of those slots today.

The testing site is part of a partnership with the Pike County Health Department, Gravity Labs, and Pikeville Medical Center.

For more information on testing locations and how to sign up click here.

