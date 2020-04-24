COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region Grants Funding to Seven Nonprofits

The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded $200,000 to seven different nonprofit agencies that are addressing the community’s needs related to the novel coronavirus.

According to organizers of the fund, the $200,000 will help nonprofits acquire and distribute food as a first round of allocations. The allocations committee will begin assessing applications for a second round immediately.

The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region will continue awarding funds to support local nonprofit organizations that are focused on relief, recovery, and restoration as local COVID-19 needs evolve.

First Round Funding Recipients:

Organization: Bread of Life Ministry, Inc. Program: Feeding Hungry in the Tristate Awarded $10,000

Organization: Dream Center Evansville Program: Pop-up Grocery Awarded $45,100

Organization: Evansville Emergency Food Pantry Consortium, Inc. Program: Seven Food Pantries Awarded $23,900

Organization: Hemenway Memorial Presbyterian Church Program: Warrick County Christian Resource Center Food Pantry Awarded $15,000

Organization: Posey County Council on Aging, Inc. Program: Maintain Services for Senior Citizens in Posey County Awarded $6,000

Organization: The Salvation Army of Evansville Soup Kitchen Program: Basic Living Necessities Awarded $35,000

Organization: YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, Inc. Program: YMCA Essential Services Response Program Awarded $65,000



As of April 24, the Response Fund has raised over $4,600,000.

Of that amount, $1,950,000 is a sponsored project of Indiana United Ways, with funding provided by Lilly Endowment Inc.

The target for the fund is $6,000,000, but that number will depend on the needs of the community as time goes on.

Donations

Donations to the fund can be made by credit card at covidresponsefund.com.

Cash and Check donations are accepted at all Old National Bank and Heritage Federal Credit Union branches. Please reference “COVID-19 Crisis Response” with your donation.

Checks should be made payable to United Way of Southwestern Indiana and reference COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region (or GERF for short) in the memo.

Those interested in donating can also send a payment to: United Way of Southwestern Indiana, 318 Main Street, Suite 504, Evansville, IN 47708.

For Stock or ACH payment please call 812-421-7476.

How to Apply for the Response Fund

Applicants must be a 501(c) (3) organization in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service.

Funding must serve residents in at least one of the primarily identified regional counties of Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick.

Further details regarding funding can be found on the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region website.

