COVID-19 Causes More Deaths Among Tri-State Nursing Homes

At least 19 coronavirus casualties have been reported in Hopkins County more than half of those cases are connected to the Ridgewood Terrace nursing home.

One Hopkins County Nurse, who had COVID-19, is asking everyone to stay home and practice social distancing. She chose to self-quarantine before showing symptoms.

It can be tough for families to cope with a loved one being in isolation, but it’s even harder not knowing when you’ll get to see them again.

“I miss her laugh a lot,” says Chaun Merriweather. His mom is one of the Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh residents who tested positive for COVID-19. “I wanted to at least see her and I couldn’t even do that.”

He still doesn’t know how she got the virus.

“Because she didn’t go anywhere. She was at the signature healthcare and she wasn’t doing anything,” says Merriweather.

Unfortunately, Forresa Meriweather was one of those 11 Signature HealthCARE residents that passed away after testing positive. Her son wishes he could have at least Facetimed her while she was in the hospital, bringing her some comfort.

“And let her know that it’s all right, I love you, you can be safe and it’s alright to go if you need to go. I’ll get there somehow mom,” says Merriweather. He wants everyone to know how important social distancing is right now. “This stuff is real and you should be wearing your mask.”

Because of COVID-19, he won’t get to hug his fun, caring, and loving mom again in this lifetime.

“I want to dance with her one last time,” says Merriweather. A loss his whole family has to endure. “My poor dad. My dad misses her a lot because that’s his best friend.”

