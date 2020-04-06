CoronavirusIllinois
COVID-19 Cases Reach 12,262 in Illinois; Death Toll Now at 307
The Illinois Department of Public Health has released new information surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
As of April 6, the number of positive coronavirus cases has reached 12,262. So far, there have been 307 deaths. The department has tested 62,942 people statewide.
A full data report on COVID-19 in Illinois can be found here.
