COVID-19 Antibody Tests to Be Available

Doctors across the Tri-State have been asked to put all non-emergency procedures on hold as the country battles a potentially deadly virus. Now those on the front lines are contracting COVID-19.

“With public safety, first responders, we need to make sure they can do their jobs and still keep our community safe,” says Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries. The Indiana Department of Health is working to bring more testing reserved for those putting their well being aside during this pandemic. “And that opens up the testing for the general public at the hospitals a little bit more as well.”

ISDA is expected to send a strike team to Vanderburgh County within the next week. When the Hoosier state saw their first positive case of COVID-19, only about 10 people had been tested. Now more than 32,000 Hoosiers have been tested.

“It’s not just people who are traveling and coming back to our area, it is spreading throughout the community,” says Gries.

Just in the past week, Indiana saw a 14,000 increase in tests. The virus is spreading rapidly in the Bluegrass state too. So far they’ve tested 21,620 Kentuckians with more than 1,300 positive cases. But are the current tests accurate?

“If someone tests very early, there may not be enough of the virus in the respiratory tract, thus yielding potentially a false negative,” says Green River District Health Department’s Public Information Officer Meritt Bates-Thomas.

Health officials in Owensboro are trying a new type of COVID-19 testing ordering resources for antibody testing. The Green River District Health Department hopes this tool helps them learn more about the nature of the disease.

