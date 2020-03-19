CoronavirusIllinois
COVID-19: 3 More Deaths Confirmed in Illinois
Three more deaths have been confirmed in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday during a live press conference.
The patients include a Will County resident in their 50s, a Cook County resident in their 80s and a Florida resident who was visiting Sangamon County.
Illinois reported its first coronavirus-related death in Chicago earlier this week and statewide confirmed cases had topped 280 as of Wednesday.
