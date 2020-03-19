COVID-19: 3 More Deaths Confirmed in Illinois

Three more deaths have been confirmed in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday during a live press conference.

The patients include a Will County resident in their 50s, a Cook County resident in their 80s and a Florida resident who was visiting Sangamon County.

Illinois reported its first coronavirus-related death in Chicago earlier this week and statewide confirmed cases had topped 280 as of Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

