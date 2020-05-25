COVID-19: 1,713 Cases Reported in Ilinois, 31 Additional Deaths

Over 1,000 Illinoisians have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday, May 25 announced 1,713 new cases, bringing the state’s case total to 112,017.

The health department also reported 37 new deaths, increasing the death toll to 4,884. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Deaths Reported by County

Cook County: 1 female 30, 1 male 30, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

La Salle County: 2 male 60s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

McDonough County: 1 female 60s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

Union County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 70s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 25:

Saline: 7

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 2

Wayne: 9

Race and Gender Demographics

Health officials reported 21,643 specimens were conducted within the past 24 hours. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 16-22, 2020 is 12%.

