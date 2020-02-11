Covert Avenue Subway Robbed at Gunpoint

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is seeking the suspect of a robbery that took place at Subway on Covert Avenue in Evansville.

On Monday night around 10:00 p.m., EPD officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Subway located at 1401 Covert Ave. in Evansville, Indiana.

Police say the suspected robber entered the restaurant armed with a handgun before taking money from the business and leaving.

The suspect was wearing a mask and was captured on security video, though at this time their identity is still unknown.

Reports say that the suspect in this robbery had no accomplices.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call EPD at (812) 436-7896.

