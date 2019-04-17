Court Rules in Favor of Father Seeking Documents in Daughter’s Death

The Indiana Appeals Court has ruled in favor of Kenneth Todd Scales to receive records into the death of his daughter Kristy Kelley from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department.

Scales filed a petition for access to public records, seeking documents of his daughter’s 2014 disappearance and death. However, those records were sealed off and her death was ruled as an accident.

Kelley went missing in August 2014 near a Boonville VFW post and the case drew widespread attention. A month later, Kelley’s body was found in her vehicle at the bottom of a lake. It was determined that Kelley’s death was a result of accidental asphyxiation caused by drowning.

Family, friends, and other Boonville residents still have unanswered questions. For this reason, Scales is seeking the documents as it could shed new light on his daughter’s death.

Click here to read the full Indiana Court of Appeals decision.

