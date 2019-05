A new magistrate has been selected for Vanderburgh Superior Court. The Court has selected Molly Briles as the new Magistrate. She will assume her new role on July 1st.

The Court has also selected Leslie Jackson to serve as the Chief Probation Officer of the Vanderburgh Superior Court Misdemeanor Probation Office.

For more information, please contact the Chief Judge, Leslie Shivel (812)435-5402.

Comments

comments