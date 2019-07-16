Court Documents: Semi Driver From Deadly Indy Crash Showed “No Remorse”

On Sunday, a semi slammed into six cars killing a mother and her twins and injuring seven others.

The driver of the semi, Bruce Pollard, 57, was arrested on three counts of reckless homicide and five counts of criminal recklessness causing injury.

Court documents related to Indiana State Police’s investigation into the crash show that police arrived to find a 2012 silver Ford engulfed in flames. Inside the vehicle was three bodies that could not be identified due to the burns they sustained in the fire.

The victims in the car were later identified as Alanna Norman Koons, 29, and her 18-month-old twins June and Ruby Koons.

Five other vehicles were struck by the semi. The report says one of the vehicles was attached to the semi following the collision and the driver had to be cut out of the vehicle.

According to court documents, a witness reported that the semi-driver was speeding and changed lanes before the crash. The witness also said the driver did not brake until he had struck the silver Ford.

Pollard consented to a blood draw at a local hospital and interviewed by police during which he consented to a search of his truck’s Airbag Control Module (ACM), claiming he “had nothing to hide.”

At first, Police say Pollard claimed that a white vehicle cut him off and caused him to suddenly brake and swerve. He also told police he was only going 30 to 35 mph.

Police said Pollard was only concerned about his vehicle after the crash and showed no remorse when he was told that multiple people had died and several more were seriously injured.

According to the documents, Pollard was only concerned for his belongings, medicine and what hotel police were dropping him off at.

Police obtained the ACM data which reported Pollard’s speed at 65 mph and showed that he did not brake until the semi hit the Ford driven by the twins’ mother.

Documents show that Pollard later admitted that he was going too fast.

Police said he again showed no remorse, saying that he “guesses” he was going too fast and that he “guesses” that he hit other vehicles.

The report went on to say Pollard again asked what hotel room police were dropping him off at and when he could get his things.

Officers informed him that he had just killed a family and that others were seriously injured.

Police said he showed no emotion and stated, at the time of the accident, he was reaching for his iced tea and when he looked up traffic had stopped.

Pollard was informed that he was being charged with reckless homicide and criminal recklessness causing serious bodily injury.

Pollard was only concerned about when he was getting out, police said.

Officers again informed him that he had just killed a family, and again, he showed no emotion.

