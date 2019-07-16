Court Dates Set for Two Men Arrested in Connection With Kidnapping

Court dates have been set for the two men behind bars in Hopkins County in connection to a kidnapping.

Police say Danny and Dustin Massey abducted two people at gunpoint last Thursday after running them off the road in a van.

The victims say they were assaulted and taken to a home on Oglesby Cemetery Road.

The two victims also told the police they were bound with chains in a pit on the property and shown homemade bombs.

Both Dustin and Danny first court dates have been set for this Friday at 9 a.m.

They are still being held in Hopkins County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

