Court Date Set for Two Men Arrested for Attempted Abduction and Police Pursuit

Two men at the center of an attempted abduction in Kentucky and a police pursuit in Indiana have court dates set.

Robert Chilcoate and Francis Wilkins will appear in Spencer County court for their initial hearings on September 6th.

The two remain in Spencer County Jail following a police pursuit after reports of an attempted kidnapping of a child at a home in Daviess County, Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

At the end of the police chase, authorities took Wilkins into custody. Chilcoate fled from the scene of the end of the chase and wasn’t arrested until Thursday afternoon following a manhunt throughout Spencer County.

