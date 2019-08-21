Court Date Set for Man Arrested in Double Homicide Case

A new court date has been set for an Evansville man accused of killing his wife and her former husband. Ernest Douglas was arrested for the deaths of Satanna Kendle-Douglas and Donte Meriwether.

Evansville police found the two dead Monday night after concerned neighbors called 911. According to the autopsy results, both victims died from multiple stab wounds. Police believe domestic violence was related to the killings.

Douglas appeared in court for his initial hearing Wednesday afternoon.

He’s being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and is due back in court August 26th.

