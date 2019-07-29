Court Date Set for Henderson Teen Accused in Deadly Shooting

A court date has been scheduled for a Henderson teen for his role in a deadly weekend shooting.

Police say 18-year-old Japaris Baker was arrested and charged with assault in reference to the shooting of the two people on Atkinson Street.

Baker is currently being held on a $100,000 bond in Henderson County Jail.

He will appear in court on August 1st at 9 a.m.

The case involving the homicide of Jaiwaun Latrell Wadlington is still under investigation.



