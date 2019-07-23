Court Date Set for Evansville Woman Who Killed Her Husband

A court date is set for an Evansville woman arrested after stabbing her husband to death. Edward Payne was found dead on their kitchen floor with a knife lying next to him.

When Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene, they say Wendy Payne was in the backyard distraught and covered in blood.

Wendy Payne allegedly admitted to stabbing her husband and deputies say there were visible wounds in his chest.

She will make her first court appearance on July 24th but in the meantime, she’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on murder charges.

Previous story:

Neighbor Left Wondering After Hearing About Friend’s Murder

