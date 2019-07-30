Court Date for Pushed Back for Princeton Officer Arrested for Official Misconduct

The Princeton officer arrested for official misconduct will be in court at a later date.

Originally Officer Brandt George was set to appear in Vanderburgh Superior Court on August 12th but was vacated.

Ofc. George was arrested in March for official misconduct allowing a suspect to throw out a large amount of heroin before he was taken to the police department.

He is due back in court on October 30th at 1:30 p.m.

——————————————————–

Related story:

Official Misconduct Charge Filed Against Princeton Officer

Comments

comments