Court Approves AEP’s Modified Plan to Retire Coal-Fired Unit

An Ohio court has approved American Electric Power’s agreement to install more effective pollution controls while also retiring its largest coal unit by December 2028.

The agreement is the fifth modification to a consent decree originally reached in December 2007 involving AEP, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Sierra Club and other parties. All parties agreed to this modification.

The modification accelerates emission reduction requirements at the two 1,300-megawatt units at the Rockport Power Plant in Spencer County, Indiana.

“Community leaders and advocates in South Bend, Muncie, and Fort Wayne have been organizing against the Rockport coal-burning power plant for five years. Together we amassed support from local elected officials, brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, and sent a unified message to AEP Indiana Michigan Power,” said Rev. Kimberly Koczan, a Board Member of Hoosier Interfaith Power and Light and Sierra Club volunteer. “We all came together with the common goal of asking I&M to stop burning coal, and start developing clean renewable energy. This signed agreement is a large step in the right direction and we will continue to push until that transition to clean, renewable energy is complete.”

Retirement of Unit 1 at the Rockport Super Polluter signifies 1,300 megawatts of coal-burning power coming off line, and is the largest single unit to retire in the country.

Read the full court documents, here.

