Court Affirms DNR’s Right to Hold Controlled Deer Hunts at State Parks

Courts on Tuesday affirmed the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ right to hold controlled hunts at state parks. It’s a legal victory for Attorney General Curtis Hill and the DNR.

Back in 2017, the Center for Wildlife Ethics Inc, a public interest organization, challenged DNR’s authority to hold such hunts. The organization alleges in its lawsuit that DNR violated state law by temporarily closing parks to most visitors during the controlled hunts.

“Indiana law gives DNR the authority to control admission to its state properties and to conduct appropriate management of wildlife resources both within and outside the boundaries of public lands. I am pleased the court has rightly recognized DNR’s prerogatives in this regard,” says Hill.

DNR has held controlled deer hunts at parks and other public lands for years to manage overpopulated deer herds, which become susceptible to disease and starvation. Overpopulated deer herds also may affect other species by upsetting a region’s ecological balance.

Emergency rule-making provisions enable DNR to act quickly in specific circumstances to address such fluctuating factors.

Click here to read the court’s decision.

