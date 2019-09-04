Course Offers Tri-State Leaders Firefighter Training

The Evansville Professional Firefighters Local 357 and the Evansville Fire Department will be host FIRE OPS 101 to allow local leaders hands-on firefighting and rescue operations.

FIRE OPS 101 is Saturday, September 14th with participant registration at 7 a.m. at the Evansville Fire Department Training tower (2301 Buchanan Road, Evansville, IN 47720). FIRE OPS 101 hands-on scenarios will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. Participants will sit down with firefighters after the training for a traditional firehouse meal.

Under the controlled supervision of professional firefighters, participants will learn the challenges of keeping the community safe.

In addition to traditional firefighting, the training will include hands-on experience in ladder truck operations, a mock Emergency Medical Services incident, and automobile extrication.

