Couple’s Love Endures Another Historic Moment

For many of us, this pandemic is like nothing we’ve ever experienced before.

For one Tri-State couple, they are sharing their life story and a message of hope during this time.

“I think…no, I know…I love her more now than the day we first got married,” says Bill Hupp.

It’s a love story for the silver screen.

“We’ve been together for 76 years, but we dated for four years before we got married,” says Aileen Hupp.

For seven decades, it’s been Bill and Aileen Hupp of Evansville against the world.

Both born in 1924, they met when they were seven-years-old in their small town outside Decatur, Illinois.

The two officially married in 1944.

“We’ve always done things together,” says Aileen. “We like the same things.”

Their family includes seven kids, 22 grand kids, 33 great-grand kids with one on the way, and two great-great grand kids.

“We have a lot of good memories,” says Aileen. “One thing is I always enjoyed was our family reunions and I started going to mine in 1937.”

Together the couple has seen everything from World Wars, to the first moon landing, and the boom of the world-wide web.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been that long,” says Aileen. “The last few years have been and these last few weeks have just been great.”

The last few weeks…while the world fights against the invisible enemy COVID-19, the Hupp’s look on from inside their room at the Protestant Home knowing this is just one more thing they are getting through together.

“We were married during the war, so we were separated for nine months,” says Aileen. “He was overseas.”

But the likes COVID-19 is something the 95-year-olds have never experienced.

“It’s a lot to be able to say we have each other because I know there are some that are very, very lonely and I pray for them because it’s hard,” says Aileen.

The Hupp’s say they’ve been passing the time with activities in the senior home and they aren’t scared.

It’s clear this time is difficult for so many, but Bill and Aileen Hupp offer us something to strive for: the ability to love, persevere, and keep hope even when times are tough.

“Just to keep the faith,” says Bill. “Keep going about your days of work and look forward to the time where everything will clear up and back to normal again. It will be awhile, but it will get here.”

