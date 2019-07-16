Police Searching for Couple That Fled Police Chase

The Posey County Sheriff’s office is working alongside the Indiana State Police to track down to two people who eventually fled a police pursuit on foot.

The chase ended near Bellefontaine Cemetery where two people exited the vehicle and ran.

Police are encouraging those that live in that area to lock your doors, stay inside and to not answer the door. Authorities also ask that any suspicious activities to call 911.

According to a Facebook post from the Posey County Sheriff’s office, the male is described as wearing a black t-shirt, while the female is wearing a great tank top.

Police say there is no immediate reason for danger but precaution is always the best response while the two suspects are at-large.

The male has tattoos and the female is bleeding from her knees.

A community member was able to take a picture of the two after being approached by the suspects. The person was able to call 911, but the two retreated into the cornfields near the home before authorities arrived.

Stay tuned to 44News online as we update this story as more information becomes available.

Comments

comments