County Dealing With Aftermath of Whiskey Warehouse Fire

Just three days after a fire at the Jim Beam Bourbon warehouse in Woodford County sent 45,000 barrels of whiskey into Glenns Creek, there are major problems popping up.

Oxygen levels are dropping in the Kentucky River because of the spill and that’s leading to an increasing number of dead or distressed fish. They’re also seeing foaming, discoloration and a strange odor coming from the water.

The agencies say the dead fish are being found downstream from the city of Frankfort. Assessment teams have been brought in to help relieve some of the problems.

Comments

comments