County Courts Reopening Plan

During the stay-at-home-orders Hoosier, courts were forced to close, accepting emergency proceedings only. All of this is changing now as we move into the third stage of the Indiana Governor’s plan.

The Vanderburgh County Superior Court will reopen Tuesday. High-volume court proceedings will be moved across the street to the Old National Event’s Plaza so everyone can stay at least 6 feet apart. They will start with non-emergency procedures and hearings than a week later misdemeanor and night traffic court will resume.

Jury trials won’t be starting back up until July at the earliest.

This comes after nearly a two-month pause on the local court system. Like most re-openings, it includes guidelines for temperature checks, masks, and social distancing.

You will also be asked questions about how you are feeling and whether or not you’ve been exposed to COVID-19. For now, only people who have business with the courts will be allowed in the courthouse.

“If you have business with the clerk’s office, you will be allowed in the building. Marriage licenses, things of that nature. Which we are allowing people to do now,” says Judge Leslie Shively.

For Vanderburgh County Superior Court, the public won’t be able to sit in and listen to court hearings or trials. This won’t be the case for Vanderburgh County Circuit Court which will resume June 15th.

You can check your court case information on mycase.in.dot.gov or call the clerk at (812) 435-5160.

