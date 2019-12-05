County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave Announces Re-Election Bid

Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave announced Thursday she plans to file for re-election on January 8, 2020.

“I am excited about the accomplishment of the past three years,” Musgrave said. “We have over $80 million worth of investments in road, bridge, and trail construction underway. This is on top of over $6 million investment into paving and paving existing streets and roads since 2017, an all-time high. I am proud to have taken a leadership role in the initiation of several of these projects.

The election is on November 3, 2020.

